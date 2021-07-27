Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.68. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 250,929 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.75.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.5964989 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.18%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.