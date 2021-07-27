Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $78,810.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 153.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after buying an additional 1,601,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $40,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

