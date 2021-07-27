Cerus (CERS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

