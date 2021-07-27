CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Receives “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.
CEU stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$421.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
