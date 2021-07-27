CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Receives “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

CEU stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$421.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

