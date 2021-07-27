CHADS VC (CHADS) Hits One Day Volume of $1,442.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1,442.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00792175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,155,483 coins and its circulating supply is 47,692,033 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.