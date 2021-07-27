Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 10.8% Higher

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 176,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 115,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of C$38.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

