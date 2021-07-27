Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.10. Champion Industries shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08.

Champion Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc engages in the production, printing and sale, principally to commercial customers, of printed materials; and the sale of office products and office furniture including interior design services. The company was founded on July 1, 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

