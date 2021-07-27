Change Healthcare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,589 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,544% compared to the average daily volume of 644 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Change Healthcare by 316.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,732 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 3,059,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

