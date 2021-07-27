ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One ChangeNOW Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChangeNOW Token has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $334.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChangeNOW Token Coin Profile

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,432,980 coins. The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io . ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

ChangeNOW Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChangeNOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChangeNOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChangeNOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

