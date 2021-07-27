ChatCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,314.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $28,314.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.69 or 0.99606912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00069784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

