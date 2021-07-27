Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

