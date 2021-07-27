Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.20-18.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.77. Chemed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.200-$18.500 EPS.

CHE stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.19. 104,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.77. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. Equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

