Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.19. 104,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.