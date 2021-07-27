Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

