Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $889,355.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,211. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,264.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.69 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

