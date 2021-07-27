Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,510. The company has a market cap of $459.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

