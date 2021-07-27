China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $$9.40 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.83.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.