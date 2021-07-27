China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTR) Short Interest Update

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 619.4% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCTR remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,308. China Crescent Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications.

