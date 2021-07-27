China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.55. China Finance Online shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 21,751 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.