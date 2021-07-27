China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

