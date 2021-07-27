China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.19

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 7154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

