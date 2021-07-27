China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in July

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBUMY traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891. China National Building Material has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

