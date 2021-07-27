Chindata Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 685 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 25,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,514. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $27.47.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
