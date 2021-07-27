Chindata Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 685 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 25,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,514. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

