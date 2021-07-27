Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,840.47

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,840.47 and last traded at $1,826.61, with a volume of 13555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,806.87.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.52.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,473.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.