ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15.

CDXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.