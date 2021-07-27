Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Tops $161.61 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $161.61 million and approximately $305.58 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00759097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.