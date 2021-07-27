Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 67.16 ($0.88). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 66.84 ($0.87), with a volume of 6,969,345 shares trading hands.

CINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £917.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

