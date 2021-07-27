Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cintas has increased its dividend payment by 116.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.09. Cintas has a twelve month low of $293.32 and a twelve month high of $395.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

