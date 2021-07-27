Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 626,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

