Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 602,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

