Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 34,241 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACBI. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

