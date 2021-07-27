Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,098 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,217.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 160.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 251.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

