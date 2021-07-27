Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.02% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,023 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth $623,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth $242,000.

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04.

