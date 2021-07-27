Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Harmony Biosciences worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.