Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 8,673 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

