Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 168,620 Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Equity Distribution Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

