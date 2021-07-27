Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIIAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

