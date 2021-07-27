Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Bancshares worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

