Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,949 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Morphic worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Morphic news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $207,716,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,327,033.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,512 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,821. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

