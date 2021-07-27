Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,529,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61.

