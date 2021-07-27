Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,257 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.