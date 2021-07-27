Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 159.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter.

MILN opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28.

