Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Financial worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.