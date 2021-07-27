Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 331.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

BMAY opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.92. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

