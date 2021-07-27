Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,815,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,416,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,712,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

