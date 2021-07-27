Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 415.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,627 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,440,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,353 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,376,000 after purchasing an additional 399,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares in the last quarter.

IWX opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

