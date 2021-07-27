Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:WUGI opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44.

