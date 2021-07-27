Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 12,080 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.33% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.