Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.11% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IUSS stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

