Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 207,098 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 552,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 494,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,566 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55.

